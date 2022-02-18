Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Are Engaged After Dating For 5 Years: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after dating for five years. The singer who is basking in the success of her recent re-release Red, is yet to confirm the engagement. However, sources revealed the same to Life & Style on Thursday (February 17).

The two have been dating publicly since it began in the latter half of 2016, and Taylor reportedly has written several songs about Alwyn in albums since then. The engagement rumours first started circling in January 2022 when the two were spotted traveling together to Cornwall. Reports revealed that it was a romantic three-day trip to Alwyn's native England.

Last week, while promoting his new project, Alwyn opened up about his relationship. Alwyn's character in the show is reportedly in open relationship, however the actor said that he does not feel the same way. He told Deadline, "People can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.

Meanwhile, Taylor, who is known for keeping her personal life private, gave her lover a shout-out after winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. During her acceptance speech she said, "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Taylor has also worked with Joe on some of her previous releases. With pseudonym William Bowery, Joe collaborated with Taylor on 'Betty' and 'Exile' on her Folklore album, as well as 'Champagne Problems', 'Coney Island' and the title track of her Evermore album, which were released during the pandemic.

Notably, before Joe, Taylor had been in the headlines for relationships with several A-listers like Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. Swifties aka Taylor Swift fans are now eagerly waiting for the singer to make an official announcement about her supposed engagement.