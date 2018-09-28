 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Box Office Collections Day 1: Mani Ratnam's Film Beats Saamy Square

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opened on a solid note at the box office and collected nearly Rs 89 Lakh at the Chennai BO on the opening day.

CCV Beats Saamy Square

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has outperformed last week's big release Saamy Square. The Vikram starrer had collected Rs 64 Lakh at the CBO on Day 1. Interestingly, despite being a multi-starrer, Mani Ratnam's movie has not been able to beat Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal Haasan's spy-thriller had grossed Rs 92 Lakh in Chennai despite releasing days after M Karunanidhi's death.

The Key To Success

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam's impressive performance can be attributed to the fact that Mani Ratnam has managed to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry and utilised them properly. Simbu, Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi are bankable names in their own right. And, needless to say, the fact that they came together is one of the big reasons Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opened on a solid note.

The WOM Is Favourable

The general feeling is that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a well-made film that bears testimony to Mani Ratnam's abilities as a storyteller. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this is likely to help the film do well in the days to come and emerge as a success.

The Way Ahead...

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is set to have a solid weekend and rake in the moolah. The collections will most probably drop on Monday (October 1, 2018). However, if the the drop is not a big one, the film might not be affected too much. That said and done, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam might slow down a bit once 96 hits the screens on October 5, 2018.