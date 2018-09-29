 »   »   »  Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Box Office: 2 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the film directed by Mani Ratnam has rightly bagged all the attentions of the audiences. Even the Malayalam film audiences were eagerly waiting for this big multi-starrer, helmed by the master film-maker. Mani Ratnam movies have a huge fan following in Kerala and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was bound to get a good welcome.

The movie made a release in a good number of centres across Kerala on September 27, 2018. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is a prominent centre for Tamil movies and all the other language movies, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam had as many as 16 shows on its opening day.

As expected, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam had a very good opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Mani Ratnam movie fetched 3.49 lakhs on the opening day at an impressive occupancy rate of 83 %, which is excellent considering the fact that it was a working day.

On the second day, there was a slight reduction in the number of shows, due to the arrival of the new releases. Nevertheless, the film maintained the momentum, According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie went on to fetch 3.06 lakhs from 12 shows on day 2. So far, the movie has fetched 6.55 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run so far.

Well, the stage is set for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to score big at the Kochi multiplexes. The reviews for the film have been positive and the movie has everything in to reach newer heights. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is expected to maintain the good momentum on this Saturday and Sunday as well.