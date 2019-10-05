Asuran Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Thumping Start For Dhanush-Vetrimaraan Movie!

Day 1 At Chennai Box Office

Asuran has made a roaring start at the Chennai box office with the film registering impressive numbers on day 1. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 52 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office.

Day 1 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

As mentioned above, the film has also overtaken Vada Chennai to emerge as the best opener of this team. If reports are to be believed, Asuran is expected to have collected above Rs 8 crore on its opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. At the same time, it is also being reported that Asuran has emerged as a profitable venture with its pre-release business itself.

Emerges As The Topper

With such impressive collections, Asuran has emerged as the topper at the Chennai box office on Friday. It is a big feat because the film is facing stiff competition from recent biggies like Sye Raa, War, etc.

Good Start At The USA Box Office

Meanwhile, Asuran has made a good start in overseas centres as well. Reportedly, the film collected above $50,000K on its very first day at the USA box office. The film is expected to cross the $100K mark soon.