      Asuran Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Thumping Start For Dhanush-Vetrimaraan Movie!

      Asuran has announced its arrival in style as the Dhanush starrer, directed by Vetrimaaran, has opened to some stunning reviews from critics and audiences. Being one of the first major releases of the month, expectations were high regarding the box office performance of this movie and early reports that have come in reveal that Asuran has managed to hit the bullseye. According to reports, Asuran has emerged as the best opener of Dhanush-Vetrimaaran combo at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Asuran box office collections (Day 1) report to know further details regarding this.

      Day 1 At Chennai Box Office

      Asuran has made a roaring start at the Chennai box office with the film registering impressive numbers on day 1. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 52 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office.

      Day 1 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

      As mentioned above, the film has also overtaken Vada Chennai to emerge as the best opener of this team. If reports are to be believed, Asuran is expected to have collected above Rs 8 crore on its opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. At the same time, it is also being reported that Asuran has emerged as a profitable venture with its pre-release business itself.

      Emerges As The Topper

      With such impressive collections, Asuran has emerged as the topper at the Chennai box office on Friday. It is a big feat because the film is facing stiff competition from recent biggies like Sye Raa, War, etc.

      Good Start At The USA Box Office

      Meanwhile, Asuran has made a good start in overseas centres as well. Reportedly, the film collected above $50,000K on its very first day at the USA box office. The film is expected to cross the $100K mark soon.

      Meanwhile, Asuran has opened on a positive note in other regions as well. In Karnataka and Kerala, the film is expected to have registered good collections on day 1.

      asuran dhanush
