Asuran: Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Film To Be Screened At Japan’s Osaka Tamil International Film Festival

After almost 17 months of release, Dhanush's Asuran has yet again made it to the headlines, but for a stupendous reason. The highly acclaimed film directed by Vetrimaaran has been nominated for Best Film of the Year 2019 category at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival.

Notably, the film will be screened at the festival, which will be held on March 27 and 28 in Japan's Osaka. Though the other nominees in the category are not known as of now, looks like fans and followers of Dhanush are highly thrilled and are expecting positive news in the days to come.

For those unversed, the revenge drama was recently screened at the International Film Festival of India and at the 78th Golden Globe awards. With the nomination at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival, it is going to be another feather in the team's cap as it had earlier bagged many awards at Behindwoods Gold Medal, Zee Cine Awards Tamil, Ananda Viketan Cinema Awards and Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards.

Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the period action film was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike on its release in October 2019. The film based on Poomani's Tamil novel Vekkai inspired by the Kilvenmani massacre of 1968, dealt with subjects including caste discrimination and fighting against powerful.

Also featuring Ken Karunas, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj, Ammu Abirami, Balaji Sakthivel and Subramaniam Siva, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Notably, Asuran marked the Kollywood debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who essayed the role of Sivasaami's (Dhanush) wife Pachaiyamal.

