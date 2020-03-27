    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivarajkumar To Star In The Kannada Remake Of Asuran, Vetrimaaran To Produce The Film?

      By
      |

      Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar is currently busy with a slew of upcoming projects. The actor has Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2 and will soon commence shooting for RDX helmed by Ravi Arasu. He is also attached to Ram Dhulipudi’s next and Bhairathi Ranagal by Narthan, which will be his 125th outing on the silver screen.

      And now, according to the latest media buzz, Shivanna will soon step into actor Dhanush’s shoes in the Kannada remake of Tamil hit, Asuran. It has also been reported that the remake will mark Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s foray into Kannada cinema as a producer. The film will be directed by Savari and Prithvi fame Jacob Verghese.

      Shivarajkumar

      The team has initiated discussions with the Hat trick hero and he is very much interested in the remake. However, an official announcement about the film is yet to be made by the makers. For the uninitiated, the original film was written and directed by Vetrimaaran and is based on the novel called Vekkai. The super film starred Dhanush in dual roles (Maridhevan and Kaali) and Manju Warrior as the female lead.

      Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar was recently seen in Drona. He is now busy completing his highly anticipated next, Bhajarangi 2. The Sandalwood biggie is said to boast of a highly original concept and an untold story. The film is being produced by Jayanna Combines and stars Bhavana as the female lead.

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar To Star In Debut Director Ram Dhulipudi’s Upcoming Film

      ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar To Star In The Kannada Remake Of Kaithi, Fans Express Displeasure!

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X