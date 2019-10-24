Kaithi First Review Out; Karthi Is Set To Stun With His Performance?

Positive Reports

The industry has pinned good hopes on Kaithi. Meanwhile, the report says that all those who have watched Kaithi are impressed with the movie. It is being said that the film has garnered positive reports within the film industry.

Karthi's Performance

Karthi is one such actor who likes to experiment with roles. It seems like Karthi has put up a mighty impressive performance in the film. The report says that praises have been coming in for Karthi's action sequences in Kaithi.

Censor Report

Reportedly, Kaithi is a thriller and the trailer did give a hint that the movie will be high on action sequences. Reportedly, the run-time of the film is around 2 hours and 25 minutes. The movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

The Box Office Clash

If the reports that have come in regarding Kaithi is anything to go by, the Karthi starrer will offer tight competition to Bigil. The Deepavali season is sure to be an exciting one for movie buffs. Let us wait and see to know more.