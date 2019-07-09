Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Together In A Multi-starrer Movie

A Big Dream

It would be a dream of every aspiring and experienced film-maker to bring these stalwarts together in a single frame. Interestingly, one of the star kids has spoken up about her dream to direct these biggies.

Akshara Haasan

According to the reports, it is none other than Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan, who has spoken up about this big dream. Reportedly, she opened up regarding the same in a recent interview in connection with Kadaram Kondan.

A Multi-Starrer Movie

The reports suggest that her big wish is to direct Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in a multi-starrer movie. For the uninitiated, before venturing into acting, Akshara Haasan has worked as an assistant director as well.

Another Dream

Reportedly, Akshara Haasan also opened up about another dream that she nurtures. In the interview, she opened up about the big plan of directing Kamal Haasan, in a superhero movie someday. Well, even that idea is equally exciting.