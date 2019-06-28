English
    Sindhubaadh Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers; Vijay Sethupathi Fans Are Upset!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    This March, actor Vijay Sethupathi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Super Deluxe opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. In the Thiagarajan Kumararaja-directed movie, he essayed the role of a transgender and impressed one and all. With Super Deluxe in the past, VJS is currently in the limelight because of his latest release Sindhubaadh, which hit screens yesterday (June 27, 2019) and opened to an okay response at the box office.

    Now, in a shocking development, Sindhubaadh has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and has the potential to affect the film's box office collections, which is quite unfortunate.

    Meanwhile, Sindhubaadh has taken social media by storm. Here are the top tweets.

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    #Sindhubaadh is a decent action comedy that's powered from start to finish by a terrific @VijaySethuOffl and a equally good @yoursanjali, who shines particularly in the emotional portion. The film needed a better second half to have worked wholesomely.

    Dakshin @Dakshin5857465

    #Sindhubaadh a neat and nice commercial flick #arunkumar is one very few director who shows the mass side of @VijaySethuOffl na @yoursanjali yet another sweetest performance #suriya a true rock star ☺and my thalaivan @thisisysr songs and bgm both was very good 🔥🔥as usal✌✌

    SIVASANKAR M @ShivaMathsIndia

    #Sindhubaadh. A charming first half....A small let down by usual climax gimmicks of tamil films.. And @yoursanjali ...Wow...you are born talented.... This girl very easily defeats @VijaySethuOffl

    Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

    #Sindhubaadh - After a flat start & cliched romance film picks up slowly towards d interval & shifts to Thailand. Post interval its a brainless show. Vijay Seth - Anjali - Surya hv done well. Weak villain. Gud music by Yuvan. Story justifies ‘only' d title & not d screenplay 👎

    Naganathan @Nn84Naganatha

    #Sindhubaadh show started all over world and d sad story is once again #VijaySethupathi pays part of his salary back for an issue which is he no way related, for d sake of releasing d movie.. Hope d movie wins big..

    Sindhubaadh Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Anjali Shine Big Time!

    Read more about: sindhubaadh vijay sethupathi
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
