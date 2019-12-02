    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Phones Up Tollywood Hero Jr NTR: Here's What The Two Spoke About

      By
      |

      It's no secret that Vijay is one of the biggest and most popular names in Tamil cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan-following due to his humble nature and lively reel antics. Now, here is some big news for Thalapathy fans. According to distributor Mahesh S Koneru, the star recently spoke to Tollywood actor Jr NTR over the phone and said that he was quite happy about Bigil's performance in the Telugu states. Vijay also said, he was grateful to Tollywood fans for backing his movie.

      "He expressed his happiness for the way we handled #Whistle (Telugu dubbed version of Bigil) in the Telugu States.Bowled over by his politeness & humble nature .. And the best part ?? That was when Vijay sir and Tarak sir spoke to each other. That conversation between the superstars was on phone. Vijay sir also expressed his gratitude for the support of Telugu fans and promised more interaction for #Thalapathy64 ... And he's super happy with the way that movie is shaping up," (sic) tweeted Mahesh.

      Vijay Phones Up Tollywood Hero Jr NTR: Heres What The Two Spoke About

      Many feel, this is a sweet gesture on Vijay's part and can go a long way in bringing the industries closer.

      In case, you did not know, Bigil arrived in theatres on October 25, 2019, and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. Its Telugu dubbed version recently ended its run with a share of around Rs 10 crore, proving to be a big hit. The film featured Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and touched upon women empowerment.

      With Bigil in the past, the Mersal actor is working on the eagerly awaited Thalapathy 64, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is likely to feature him in a stylish new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity.

      On the other hand, Jr NTR is working on the pan-India biggie RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, will be released in multiple languages in 2020 and this makes it a big release for all concerned.

      Was Vijay Paid Rs 1 Crore As Advance For Thalapathy 64?

      Read more about: vijay jr ntr bigil
      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue