Andrea Jeremiah Shares Horrifying Experience With Bees, Compares It With The Migrant Worker Crisis

Andrea Jeremiah, who is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, has recently shared a horrifying experience with bees outside her balcony. The Novel Coronavirus lockdown has made the celebrities explore their creativity at home. Andrea has been spending the lockdown time by entertaining fans with her Instagram live sessions, in which she is seen singing, baking and reading poems.

Recently, Andrea Jeremiah came across a scary incident, after she found a massive colony of bees outside her balcony. Terrified after seeing them, the Master actress compared the situation with migrant workers in the country, and said that the government should be responsible for protecting them across the country. After all, migrant workers are the most suffered people due to this lockdown.

In a long Instagram post, Andrea Jeremiah wrote, "Yesterday, I woke up to a swarm of bees right outside my window. I ventured out to investigate and found this massive colony of bees on the mango tree right across my balcony. I have nothing against bees, but I don't want to get stung either, so I made a few calls, trying to find the best possible way to relocate the bees without harming them. Ultimately I was left with only two options- call pest control who would solve the problem by killing all the bees, or just learn to live with them."

"I am terrified of flying insects, yet I can't imagine killing thousands of bees just so I can feel safe. I feel a great sense of responsibility toward these creatures, simply because they are such an important part of our ecosystem. If bees go extinct, we humans are next. This story is about bees, but it's also about the migrant worker crisis in our country. If I can feel responsible for a beeswarm outside my balcony, how can the government not feel responsible for millions of stranded migrant workers across the country ? The Queen bee is smart, she knows she is nothing without her worker bees, she needs them to keep the beehive in good working condition. I guess we humans could learn a lot from bees ? #lockdown #covid19 #india #takeresponsibility," Andrea added.

On a related note, Andrea Jeremiah will next be seen in Vattam, Maaligai, Kaa and Aranmanai 3. She is waiting to resume the shooting of these films after the lockdown.