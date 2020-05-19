Anirudh Ravichander Says ‘Lockdown Has Come At The Right Time’ For Vijay’s Master!

Vijay fans were more than excited when recently, actor Arjun Das revealed about the trailer of the much-awaited Master. Also known for his excellent baritone voice, Arjun revealed about one of Thalapathy's marana mass dialogue from the Master trailer, which will surely make the audience crazy.

Well, to add a cherry on top, the music composer of the film, Anirudh Ravichander recently took to his social media handle to interact with the fans. He said that the lockdown has come at the right time for the movie, as the music album has been dropped recently and they have enough time to work on everything else for a proper finish. He added that the songs have reached maximum people due to the lockdown.

Talking about the progress of the film, Anirudh revealed that he is working on the background score of the film and has been updating Vijay on the same. He also added that the other works of the film is going on briskly. For the unversed, the government has permitted the film to resume its post-production last week. The Kolaveri composer added that the makers were as eager to release the film as the fans were ready for the visual treat on the big screen.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed 7 songs for the film namely, Kutti Story, Vaathi Coming, Vaathi Raid, Quit Pannuda, Andha Kanna Paathakkaa, Polakattum Para Para and Pona Pogattum. Out of the seven Kutti Story and Vaathi Coming has garnered more views on YouTube with 55 Million and 45 Million respectively.

Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ramya in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his banner XB Film Creators, Master will have a simultaneous release in five languages- Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. Earlier, the thriller was scheduled to release on April 9, 2020.

