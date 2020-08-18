Bharathiraja Gets Emotional As He Sends Good Wishes To His Dearest Friend SP Balasubrahmanyam!

SP Balasubrahmanyam's recent health condition has indeed left many devastated. The fans and followers of the legendary singer are praying for his good health, while a lot of celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to wish SPB a speedy recovery.

Well today, director Bharathiraja, who is known as one of the close friends of the singer, took to his social media handle to wish him well. The 16 Vayathinile director shared his prayers and said that the almighty will surely give the ace singer strength to make a comeback soon.

Bharathiraja evidently broke down during the video as he talked about his dearest friend. Revealing that he couldn't control his emotions for the past few days, the director said, "Balu please come back.. not just me, but many people are eagerly waiting for your comeback. I couldn't hold back my tears for the past two days. I am not able to control my emotions even now as I talk.. If all these Pancha Bhoota- earth, water, fire, air and space really exists, then surely you will come back Balu and will sing 1000 more songs after this."

Interestingly, a few years back, a video of SPB had surfaced on the internet, wherein the ace singer was seen mocking Bharathiraja amusingly during an event which had garnered the attention of the netizens then. The duo has collaborated for many films that turned to be blockbusters at the theatres.

On a related note, SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19. The 74-year-old singer is being monitored by a team of experts. Reportedly, while SPB's health condition continues to remain critical, his son SP Charan recently revealed that he is responding well to the treatment and will recover soon.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son SP Charan On Father's Health: He Is Looking Good

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son SP Charan On Father's Health: He Is Looking Good