Did Balaji Murugadoss Fake The Story Of Having Alcoholic Parents In Bigg Boss Tamil 4?

One cannot deny the fact that model-turned-actor Balaji Murugadoss created a buzz among the mini screen audiences and netizens, after he revealed an emotional story from his life.

For the uninitiated, Balaji remembered his alcoholic abusive parents and their ill-treatment towards him during his childhood. He also added that his father used to hit him with a gas pipe when he slept at night. His tormenting story indeed left the other contestants and netizens in tears, who expressed their support to the youngster and started trending #BalajiMurugadossArmy on social media.

Well, looks like a few netizens are not happy with the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant, as one of his videos has surfaced on the internet that shows him allegedly bathing in a swimming pool with a bottle of alcohol.

View this post on Instagram 😂✌🏼 A post shared by Balaji Murugadoss (@officialbalakrish) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:18am PDT

Let us tell you that the video is just a few months old and was found when curious netizens scrolled down the actor's social media handle. Many even questioned Balaji as to how he could blame his parents when he himself is indulged in such activities. A few others opined that the contestant is spreading negative impression against his parents to gain sympathy and votes from the audience.

It is to be noted that during the story task (just a few hours before Balaji narrated his emotional tale), he was seen telling a few contestants that one will have to bring tears to their eyes during the task so that the story reaches the audience. Well, with all this we will have to wait and watch if Balaji succeeds to survive in the show with the emotional track he has created for himself.

Talking about his performance in the show, he has been doing quite an impressive job in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. His chit-chats with Rio Raj and Suresh Chakravarthy and argument with Sanam Shetty regarding her pageant has garnered the attention of the audience.