Draupathi Director Mohan G Ropes In Richard Rishi Again For His Next Surgical Strike Project

After the big success of Draupathi, director Mohan G is all set to work with actor Richard Rishi again for his next project. Announcing this delightful news on social media, Mohan G said that his next with Richard Rishi is going to be a surgical strike project.

Taking to Twitter, the Draupathi director Mohan G shared a picture of Richard Rishi and wrote, "Uploading⏳⏳⏳ my next #SurgicalSrtike project with Mr @richardrishi ?￰ﾟﾥﾊ? Title will be revealed in a good day soon"(sic).

According to Mohan G's tweet, the title of the film is not yet revealed. But considering the director's speciality in making movies based on realistic subject, the film, starring Richard Rishi, might be based on India's 2016 surgical strike on Pakistan's terror group. The confirmation regarding the development is yet to come.

Talking about Mohan G's last film Draupathi, the Tamil social drama did solid business at the box office. After facing many controversies over its controversial subject, Mohan G managed to release the film on February 28, 2020.

Starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead role, controversial film Draupathi broke many records at the box office. The film is based on the 2013 fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. The film is a crowd-funded film as many producers refused to invest their money due to its controversial subject.

Draupathi raked more than Rs 14 crore at the box office. With these surprising numbers, the film became the third highest-grossing films and first blockbuster of 2020. Draupathi's music has been composed by Jubin while cinematography and editing have been done by Manoj Narayan and Devaraj S respectively.