Khushbu Apologises To Media Over Her Leaked Audio Clip Against Journalists!

Looks like actress Khushbu Sundar has landed herself in a massive controversy as her audio clip defaming journalists goes viral. As per media reports, the senior actress apparently commented on journalists saying how they will now rip celebrities as they are running out of news amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The controversial comments are said to have publicized by a producer to whom she was talking on a Whatsapp group consisting of television producers.

The Times of India quotes her as saying in the leaked clip, "More importantly, press people will somehow turn up. So, make sure you don't give them a chance to take photos or videos. They are waiting to rip us apart. 'Presskaaran' doesn't have any news other than the COVID right now. So they would be waiting to publish something about us once shooting resume. So please take care."

Well, with several responses coming from media personalities and netizens over her disrespectful comments on journalists, Khushbu posted a few tweets justifying herself regarding the unfortunate episode. Calling the audio clip an edited one, she wrote, "My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers' group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends."

My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

The Annamalai actress also issued an apology to the media in one of her tweets. She wrote, "My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you."

My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you 🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but i shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is lot more to be done and I shall continue.😊🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

The 49-year-old actress-turned-politician also expressed her disappointment that someone close to her team betrayed her by sharing the controversial audio note. She added that she knows which producer has circulated the note, and is willing to forgive the person. Her tweet read, "Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but I shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is a lot more to do and I shall continue."

