Khushbu Meets With An Accident As Tanker Rams Into Her Car

Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) morning met with an accident near Tamil Nadu's Melmaruvathur after a tanker rammed into her car.

The actress took to her social media handle to update about the same with a few pictures of her partially crushed car and revealed that she is safe, and will continue her journey towards Cuddalore to be a part of the ongoing BJP rally Vel Yaatrai.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

She also added that the police are investigating the case. Khushbu tweeted, "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace, I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen."

In another tweet, the actress requested the media to understand that it was the tanker that rammed into her vehicle and not otherwise. She further tweeted, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play."

Several fans and followers of the actress are shocked by the incident and were seen expressing relief that she is safe with god's grace.

