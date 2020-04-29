Master Release Postponed To Diwali; Will Vijay Recreate The Magic Yet Again?

The wait comes to an end! Vijay fans can now heave a sigh of relief as Master finally gets a release date. After several postponements, Thalapathy's film is going to release on Diwali. Well, this is not the first time that a Vijay film is releasing on the festival of lights. In fact, Diwali is a special day for the actor, as 12 of his films have been released around Diwali over the years.

As per rumours, Master will mark Vijay's 13th Diwali release, after 2018 hit Sarkar. Moreover, as per records, many of the movies released during the festive season has turned lucky for the actor so far. Thupakki (2012), Kathi (2014), and Theri(2016) are the best examples. Well, going by this fact, it is most likely that Master would turn out to be a bumper hit and will indeed win the hearts of the audience.

Earlier, the movie was rumoured to have a release on Vijay's birthday, June 22. It is said that the date was further pushed indefinitely, due to the lockdown and the current situation of the pandemic. There are also a few speculations that the much-awaited trailer of Master might release on Vijay's birthday.

Talking about Vijay's characterization in the movie, it is said the actor will be appearing in a double role, as the dean of a college and a drug-peddler. As per other sources, the actor would be essaying John Durairaj's two faces.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller will feature Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in important roles. Vijay Sethupathi's entry as the antagonist will be the main highlight of the movie which is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The supporting cast of Master includes Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, and Azhagam Perumal.

