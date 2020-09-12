Meera Mitun Tweets About Her Own Demise; A Follower Mocks The Actress With Funny Reply

The controversial diva Meera Mitun recently shocked her followers by tweeting about her own demise. The self-proclaimed supermodel took to Twitter and wrote, "meera mitun passed away postmortem and investigation is started RIP." (sic)

Well, Meera's tweet has indeed shocked the netizens as they started reacting to the same in the comment section. However, one user mocked the actress by replying to her tweet. By predicting her next tweet, a user wrote, "Her next tweet will be like Vijay and Surya don't try to hack my account. I am a pride of women.I won't set such a bad example for my billions of fans Truth will be revealed soon daww #KollywoodMafia." (sic)

For the unversed, Meera Mitun had earlier slammed Kollywood superstars like Vijay and Suriya. She had tweeted that the actors are influencing the young generation of Tamil Nadu in a bad way. Apart from that, she had also mentioned their wives' names in her aggressive tweets. In reaction to the same, Vijay's fan club had even filed a police complaint against the controversial diva.

Meera Mitun has been making the headlines for quite a long time now. The former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 had targeted actresses like Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rajesh for copying her style in their photoshoots. Apart from that, she had also accused Kamal Haasan of being casteist and not supporting her during Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

On a related note, Meera Mitun has worked in films like 8 Thottakkal, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. Apart from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, the actress has also featured as a contestant in reality dance show Jodi Number One - Season 8.

