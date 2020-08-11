Sanam Shetty Sends Legal Notice To Meera Mitun For Her Derogatory Remarks On Social Media!

Looks like Meera Mitun is grabbing all the attention of the netizens and a few celebs after her serious allegations against Kollywood actors including Vijay, Suriya, Trisha and others. Well, with many responding to the self-proclaimed model's statements, Sanam Shetty has decided to take a different route, as she sends a legal notice to the Graghanam actress.

Posting a copy of the legal notice, the actress has demanded an apology from Meera. She tweeted, "My legal team has just issued a legal notice to #meera_mitun for degrading my modesty and moral character with baseless allegations and names calling me as 'criminal' affair etc." Sanam added that an apology has been demanded from her failing to which, a defamation case will be filed for damages caused to her reputation.

My legal team has just issued Legal Notice to @meera_mitun for degrading my modesty and moral character with baseless allegations and name calling me as 'Criminal','affair' etc.Her apology is demanded failing which Defamation Case will be filed for damages caused to my reputation pic.twitter.com/9O9a5wGgyr — Sam Sanam Shetty (@SamSanamShetty1) August 10, 2020

Earlier, Meera had alleged that the Premikudu star was the reason behind the former being dethroned from Miss South India 2016. She also alleged Sanam of having an illegal affair with Ajit Ravi, the chairman of Pegasus, who conducted the pageant. For the unversed, Meera was officially uncrowned from the prestigious title on charges of fraudulent activities, following which the first runner up, Sanam Shetty was crowned with the title.

On a related note, senior director Bharathiraja had also released a press statement saying that Meera shouldn't have made false allegations against Suriya and Vijay, as the two superstars are people who indulge in philanthropic activities, and therefore it was not right for her to defame them or their families. He had also requested the actors to respond to the issue, as their fans were also making obscene statements against the actress out of anger.

Well, Suriya took to his social media handle requesting fans to not respond to substandard view of people, and to spend time and energy in useful activities to help others. Interestingly, he didn't mention Meera's name or the context of his latest tweet.

Meera Mitun Says She Was Dethroned From Miss South India 2016 Due To Sanam Shetty's Illegal Affair!

Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!