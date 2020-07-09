    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Project: Here's A Major Update On The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial!

      By
      |

      Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the superstar and ulaganayagan of the Tamil film industry are all set to join hands after a very long gap. The most celebrated actors duo of Tamil cinema is joining hands for an upcoming project, which features Rajinikanth in the lead role and will be produced by Kamal Haasan.

      Recently, the sources close to the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project have confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is very much in the pipeline. The highly anticipated project is not shelved, as the rumour mills suggested recently. If things go as planned, the makers will officially launch the project in a grand manner, in November 2021.

      Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Project: Heres A Major Update On The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial!

      Initially, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were reportedly planning to have an official launch for the yet to be titled project in April 2020, in a grand event. However, the team was forced to cancel the plans at the last minute, due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. However, the post-production activities are proveeding in full swing.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X