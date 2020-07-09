Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Project: Here's A Major Update On The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial!

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the superstar and ulaganayagan of the Tamil film industry are all set to join hands after a very long gap. The most celebrated actors duo of Tamil cinema is joining hands for an upcoming project, which features Rajinikanth in the lead role and will be produced by Kamal Haasan.

Recently, the sources close to the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project have confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is very much in the pipeline. The highly anticipated project is not shelved, as the rumour mills suggested recently. If things go as planned, the makers will officially launch the project in a grand manner, in November 2021.

Initially, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were reportedly planning to have an official launch for the yet to be titled project in April 2020, in a grand event. However, the team was forced to cancel the plans at the last minute, due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. However, the post-production activities are proveeding in full swing.