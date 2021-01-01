Suriya Hikes Remuneration; To Receive A Massive Paycheck For Vaadivasal?

Suriya, the versatile actor is on a high with the rave reviews her received for his latest release, Soorarai Pottru. Now, the reports published by a leading daily suggest that the actor has hiked his remuneration. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is all set to receive a massive paycheck for his next project, Vaadivasal.

The talented actor, who is back on the success track with the critical and commercial success of Soorarai Pottru, is reportedly charging a whopping Rs. 35 Crores for Vaadivasal. Well, the Sudha Kongara directorial was an excellent comeback for the actor who has been going through a down phase in his career for quite a long time.

Vaadivasal, which marks Suriya's first collaboration with the National award-winning director Vetrimaaran, is expected to start rolling by mid-2021. As per the reports, the actor is planning for a change of track in his career, and has decided to be choosy with the films he picks.

Coming to Vaadivasal, the highly anticipated project which is based on CS Chellappa's bestseller novel of the same name revolves around the story of a son who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father during the Jallikattu race. The reports suggest that Suriya might play the roles of both the father and son in the movie.

Apart from Vaadivasal, Suriya has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including the Netflix anthology Navarasa, for which he once again teams up with the renowned filmmaker Gautham Menon. The actor is also planning to team up with director Pandiraj and popular banner Sun Pictures for an upcoming family entertainer, that is expected to start rolling soon.

