Thalapathy Vijay-Vetrimaaran Project: Here’s What GV Prakash Has To Say!

Looks like movie buffs are indeed happy with GV Prakash's recent Twitter live chat. The music composer-actor was seen updating his fans and followers about his upcoming projects with the Superstars of Kollywood.

Well, what has garnered more attention of the netizens is his response to a query of a fan about Vijay-Vetrimaaran's project, which recently made it to the headlines. Apparently, the fan asked, "Hii GV na.. Thalapathy Vetrimaran Sir Project Ok Aana Kandipa Nenga Illama Irukathu..THALAPATHY-VETRIMAARAN Project Epo Na waiting for ur rply na." (When Is Thalapathy-Vetrimaaran project happening?)

To this, Prakash responded that the film might happen after the duo's commitments are done. He said, "Definitely it is one of the most wanted projects. They both want to work with each other but they have a problem with the timing (dates issue). But it will definitely happen. May be next year or the year after, according to their commitments. Definitely it will be one solid project and the most expected film."

Well, we are sure fans are elated with GV Prakash's response, and are hoping for an official confirmation from the makers of Vijay-Vetrimaaran project soon. During a media interaction with a leading entertainment portal, the director himself had revealed that he is currently working on a script for the actor, which will take shape in the near future.

Interestingly, Vetrimaaran's next with Suriya titled Vaadivasal will have music composed by GV Prakash, who has earlier collaborated with the former in Asuran starring Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Vijay is awaiting the release of Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-thriller was earlier slated to be released on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 regulations. The highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying pivotal roles.

