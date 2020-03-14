Vaathi Raid: The Third Single Of Vijay's Master Is An Electrifying Fast Number!

Vaathi Raid, the much-awaited third single of the upcoming Vijay Starring action thriller Master, is finally here. The Master third single, which is composed by the popular young musician Anirudh Ravichander was released through the official social media pages of the cast and crew members of Master, recently. Vaathi Raid has already taken social media by storm.

The third single of the Vijay starrer is an electrifying fast number that will totally impress the Tamil music lovers. This one of a king single is penned by Arivu and jointly sung by the lyricist himself along with composer Anirudh Ravichander. Vaath Raid lyrical video has already crossed 3 Lakhs views on YouTube within the first 10 minutes of its release.

The first three singles of Master, including the latest release Vaathi Raid have totally raised the expectation over the action thriller, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaj. The Tamil cinema audiences, especially the Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Master music album, that will be out tomorrow.