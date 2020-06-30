Vanitha Vijaykumar Reacts To Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s Comment: Remove The Tweet And Mind Your Business

Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul has been the talk of the town since the announcement. Though the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame was showered with immense support from the fans for her third wedding, a case registered by Peter's first wife changed the situation upside down.

Recently, senior actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan took to her social media handle and expressed her shock over Peter getting married without divorcing his first wife. She tweeted, "I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterPaulWedding got over, why didn't she stop it."

I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over , why didn’t she stop it? — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) June 28, 2020

Soon after her tweet went viral, Vanitha Vijaykumar lashed out at Lakshmy. Replying to her tweets, the Manikkam actress wrote, "Thank you for your concern ...I am very well.educated and legally knowledgeable...I can handle my life as I always have fine.without anyones support...BTW I don't need u to.approve or support my decisions...kindly stay away its not a public issue..its not ur show."

@LakshmyRamki thank you for your concern ...I am very well.educated and legally knowledgeable...I can handle my life as I always have fine.without anyones support...BTW I don't need u to.approve or support my decisions...kindly stay away its not a public issue..its not ur show — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 28, 2020

Asking Lakshmy to remove the tweets, Vanitha further wrote, "remove ur tweet and for once mind ur own business..ur not in #biggboss show or ur nonsense family spoiling shows."

@LakshmyRamki remove ur tweet and for once mind ur own business..ur not in #biggboss show or ur nonsense family spoiling shows https://t.co/jiZkyG4uhA — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 28, 2020

After Vanitha Vijaykumar's serious criticism, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan withdrew her remarks though she didn't delete her tweets.

I have deleted a post done long back, it was a news published by a popular daily and not a personal message. Trial is going on it seems, let the law decide, sorry for the inconvenience🙏 — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) June 29, 2020

She also asked everyone to stop discussing about #VanithaPeterpaulWedding, and tweeted, "Can we stop discussing #VanithaPeterpaulWedding I tweeted my opinion because of the need to raise voice against remarriage without legal divorce. When I touch upon a more important issue like abuse, rape or the recent death of father & son, I don't get so much response!"

Can we stop discussing #VanithaPeterpaulWedding pls🙏 I tweeted my opinion because of the need to raise voice against remarriage without legal divorce. When I touch upon a more important issue like abuse, rape or the recent death of father & son, I don’t get so much response! — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) June 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Peter's first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him stating that they have two children from the wedding, and were just living separately due to few differences and not divorced. She also claimed that she wants her husband back to support her kids. Vanitha has also clarified the situation by sharing her views in a video on YouTube.

