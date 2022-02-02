Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Vanitha Vijaykumar To Get Eliminated?

The first task of Bigg Boss Ultimate has commenced giving way to heated arguments between the contestants. For the press conference task, the contestants are bifurcated into two groups- Reporters and Celebrities. In the task, each contestant from the celebrity group will have to face questions from the reporters. The intriguing task is to test the tolerance of the housemates.

Well, as expected, contestants seated as reporters were seen taking full advantage of the opportunity and making the celebrity group members struggle with their questions, most of which were either controversial or related to their game strategies from their respective seasons. Abhirami and Niroop Nandakumar's past relationship was also dug out during the task. Well, with the task going on in the madhouse, fans and followers of the show have also started debating over the contestants' statements. Not just that, the tolerance task has now become a measure for the general audiences to vote for the contestants.

As per the latest voting trend, Niroop has received the highest number of votes out of all the nominated contestants. Following him is Anitha, Suruthi, Snehan and Julie, who have also managed to score well in the task and garner maximum votes from the audience. Surprisingly, Vanitha Vijaykumar has received the least number of votes and chances are high that she might bid goodbye to the show in the upcoming week. Though the reason behind her lesser vote count is not known, looks like her incessant arguments with the housemates didn't impress the audiences as expected. Notably, Abhinay and Suresh Chakravarthi have also received the least votes this week. However, considering that Suresh and Vanitha have been putting huge efforts to make content for the show, there are also chances that Abhinay might get evicted in the first week. Well, worry not! As two days remain for the voting banks to be closed, you can vote for your favourite contestant to save them this week.

Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants' Remuneration: Here's How Much Vanitha, Anitha & Others Are Being Paid

Bigg Boss Ultimate First Nomination: Vanitha, Anitha Sampath, Snehan And Julie Become The Targets

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.