Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants’ Remuneration: Here’s How Much Vanitha, Anitha & Others Are Being Paid

Ever since its launch, Bigg Boss Ultimate is trending big time on social media. Going by the trend, looks like fans are super elated with the inclusion of 14 popular former contestants in the digital show. First two promos of the OTT version have already become the talk of the town. Also, as BB Ultimate is streaming 24*7 Live on Disney+ Hotstar, fans and followers of the show have been pointing out statements and stints of the contestants inside the madhouse. It wouldn't be wrong to say that every second of the show is making headlines, as it is raining updates on social media.

Other than the content of Bigg Boss Ultimate, what has caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about the contestants' remuneration. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Vanitha Vijaykumar is the highest-paid contestant of this season. Reportedly, Vanitha, one of the popular contestants, is charging Rs 55K per day. For the unversed, she had participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. After her elimination as the second contestant from the show, she was brought back to the madhouse reportedly after the TRP ratings diminished.

Bigg Boss Ultimate First Nomination: Vanitha, Anitha Sampath, Snehan And Julie Become The Targets

Bigg Boss Ultimate Grand Premiere Highlights: Balaji Murugadoss, Vanitha And Others Enter The House!

Well, Snehan, the highly controversial contestant of season 1 is being paid Rs 50K per day. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Thamarai is charging Rs 80K per week while Julie's (season 1 contestant) remuneration is said to be Rs 30K per day. Thadi Balaji's per day salary is Rs 30K while Suja Varunee, Anitha Sampath and Abhirami Venkatachalam are getting Rs 25K each per day. If reports are anything to go by, the other contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Abhinay Vaddi, Shariq, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suruthi Periyasamy are being paid based on their performance in the show.

Check out the remunerations of Vanitha, Anitha and others.

Vanitha: Rs 55K per day

Snehan: Rs 50K per day

Thamarai: Rs 80K per week

Julie: Rs 30K per day

Thadi Balaji: Rs 30K per day

Suja Varunee: Rs 25K per day

Anitha Sampath: Rs 25K per day

Abhirami Venkatachalam: Rs 25K per day