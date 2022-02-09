Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Suja Varunee Gets Less Votes
The latest task of Bigg Boss Ultimate has divided the housemates into groups of two- burglars and police. As expected, the task stirred the house, and one of the contestants, Vanitha Vijaykumar was seen going against the rule by quitting the game midway, as the opposite team took hold of her personal belongings. Well, the task has also bifurcated the audiences, with many supporting Vanitha for bravely standing against the 12 contestants, while a section of social media users slamming the actress for her stint calling it too dramatic. The task will continue for a couple of days and looks like it might create a rift among the housemates by the end.
Well,
the
second-week
nomination
took
place
on
Monday
(January
31).
The
housemates
were
asked
to
nominate
any
two
contestants
for
the
week's
eviction
through
the
open
nomination.
In
the
end,
Balaji
Murugadoss,
Suja
Varunee,
Julie,
Abhinay
Vaddi,
Thamarai
Selvi
and
Thadi
Balaji
were
nominated
for
the
Sunday
eviction.
Out
of
the
nominated
contestants,
Julie
received
the
most
votes.
The voting lines are already open and trends have been making headlines for all obvious reasons.
As per the latest grapevine, the voting trend suggests that Suja has received the least number of votes so far. Following her is Abhinay Vaddi, with the second-lowest votes. On the other hand, Balaji Murugadoss is in the number one spot with maximum votes. He is followed by Thamarai, Julie and Thadi Balaji.
Though the latest voting trend is going viral on social media, one must expect the unexpected in the Sunday episode, given the shocking eviction of Suresh Chakravarthy last week, which was unexpected.
Notably, Suresh became the season's maiden contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version despite being a content provider than most of the other housemates.