Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Suja Varunee Gets Less Votes

The latest task of Bigg Boss Ultimate has divided the housemates into groups of two- burglars and police. As expected, the task stirred the house, and one of the contestants, Vanitha Vijaykumar was seen going against the rule by quitting the game midway, as the opposite team took hold of her personal belongings. Well, the task has also bifurcated the audiences, with many supporting Vanitha for bravely standing against the 12 contestants, while a section of social media users slamming the actress for her stint calling it too dramatic. The task will continue for a couple of days and looks like it might create a rift among the housemates by the end.

Well, the second-week nomination took place on Monday (January 31). The housemates were asked to nominate any two contestants for the week's eviction through the open nomination. In the end, Balaji Murugadoss, Suja Varunee, Julie, Abhinay Vaddi, Thamarai Selvi and Thadi Balaji were nominated for the Sunday eviction. Out of the nominated contestants, Julie received the most votes.

The voting lines are already open and trends have been making headlines for all obvious reasons.

As per the latest grapevine, the voting trend suggests that Suja has received the least number of votes so far. Following her is Abhinay Vaddi, with the second-lowest votes. On the other hand, Balaji Murugadoss is in the number one spot with maximum votes. He is followed by Thamarai, Julie and Thadi Balaji.

Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: How To Vote For Balaji Murugadoss, Julie And Other Nominated Contestants?

Bigg Boss Ultimate Week 2 Nominations: Abhinay Vaddi, Suja Varunee And Julie Become Targets

Though the latest voting trend is going viral on social media, one must expect the unexpected in the Sunday episode, given the shocking eviction of Suresh Chakravarthy last week, which was unexpected.

Notably, Suresh became the season's maiden contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version despite being a content provider than most of the other housemates.