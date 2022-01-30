Bigg Boss Ultimate: Live Updates From The Grand Premiere Of Kamal Haasan’s Show!

The brand new version of Bigg Boss Tamil has been launched amid much fanfare. The new season of the show titled Bigg Boss Ultimate will mark the return of former contestants of the previous seasons who garnered hearts with their stints inside the house but unfortunately had to pack their bags to walk towards the exit door without bagging the coveted trophy.

The OTT version has commenced a couple of weeks after Bigg Boss Tamil's fifth season. Reportedly, 14 contestants will be entering the house on Day 1. As per the promos so far, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Balaji Murugadoss, Julie, Snehan, Anitha Sampath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suresh Chakravarthy will be entering the madhouse to be a part of the show. Though there are reports about one of the most anticipated contestant Oviya's inclusion in the show, it is being said she has declined the offer citing health reasons.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan, who has hosted Bigg Boss Tamil's five seasons is a part of the OTT version as well. Bigg Boss Ultimate will be streaming LIVE 24*7 and the contestants will be inside the house for 45 days.

Here are the highlights of Bigg Boss Ultimate's Grand Premiere

08:25 PM: Suresh Chakravarthy, known for his mind games in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 enters the house as the eleventh contestant. The host gives him a small jar of salt. His fun-filled audiovisual wins hearts.

08:20 PM: Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 fame Suja Varunee is the tenth contestant of the show. Kamal gifts her a basket of garlic.

08:08 PM: Kamal welcomes Anitha Sampath to the stage. She is the ninth contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The newsreader says she was nervous last season but has become confident with time. Kamal gives her a bottle of milk.

08:01 PM: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 first runner up Balaji Murugadoss enters the stage. Says, he has no plans for the show and will try to control his temper. He and Anitha Sampath enthral the audience with their stellar dance performance.

07:54 PM: Live audiences ask questions to Kamal Haasan. The host says Bigg Boss Ultimate has been launched specially for the ardent fans of the show who are curious to know all the happenings inside the house. To another query of a fan, Kamal shares that the only film of his to release in 2022 will be Vikram.

07:41 PM: Thadi Balaji is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Says, he will entertain the audience this time. Adds that he has controlled his anger issues after Kamal Haasan's advise. The host gives him a bunch of drumsticks.

07:32 PM: Thamarai Selvi, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has entered the stage as the fifth contestant. Shares that she wants to win the show for her supporters. Gets a small sack of rice from Kamal.

O7:24 PM: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3's Abhirami Venkatachalam enters the show with a spectacular performance. The model turned actress says she has identified the reasons for the interruptions caused in her season but doesn't want to share it on the stage. She gets a jar of turmeric powder from the host.

07:10 PM: Julie, one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss Season 1 enters the stage as the third contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Says experience makes a man perfect. The host gifts her onions.

07:04 PM: Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Niroop Nandakumar is the second contestant on the show. Says he hasn't planned any strategies for the show. Kamal gives him a jar of pepper.

06: 47 PM: Vanitha sets the floor on fire with their dance performance with dance choreographer Sandy Master (also a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3)

06:40 PM: Vanitha Vijaykumar is the first contestant on the show. Says Bigg Boss has changed her life. Shares that she wishes to become an inspiration to aspiring women. Kamal Haasan gifts a jar of honey.

06:31 PM: Kamal Haasan launches the show. Says audiences urge to watch the shows' longer version convinced them to launch Bigg Boss Ultimate.



