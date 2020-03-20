    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay And AR Murugadoss To Team Up Again For Thuppakki 2?

      By
      |

      Thalapathy Vijay is unarguably one of the most sought-after actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The film industry members and fans are now eagerly waiting for Vijay to announce his next project. As per the reports, the Master actor is all set to join hands with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss once again.

      If the rumours are to be believed, Vijay and AR Murugadoss are reportedly all set to join hands once again for the sequel of their 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki. The project, which is said to be titled as Thuppakki 2, is expected to be the 65th film of Thalapathy Vijay's acting career.

      Vijay And AR Murugadoss To Team Up Again For Thuppakki 2 | Vijay And AR Murugadoss To Join Hands

      Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X