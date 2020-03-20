Vijay And AR Murugadoss To Team Up Again For Thuppakki 2?

Thalapathy Vijay is unarguably one of the most sought-after actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The film industry members and fans are now eagerly waiting for Vijay to announce his next project. As per the reports, the Master actor is all set to join hands with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss once again.

If the rumours are to be believed, Vijay and AR Murugadoss are reportedly all set to join hands once again for the sequel of their 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki. The project, which is said to be titled as Thuppakki 2, is expected to be the 65th film of Thalapathy Vijay's acting career.