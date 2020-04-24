    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay's Master: Kutti Story Lyrical Video Crosses 50 Million Views!

      Kutti Story, the recently released first single from the upcoming Vijay starrer Master is unarguably one of the most celebrated Tamil songs of recent times. The highly inspirational song, which is sung by Vijay himself has equally impressed the music lovers and cine-goers. Interestingly, Kutti Story has now crossed 50 Million views.

      As per the latest updates, Kutti Story lyrical video has crossed 50 Million views on YouTube, thus emerging as the most viewed Tamil song of 2020 so far. This highly interesting number is composed by the talented young musician Anirudh Ravichander. Kutti Story is penned by Arunraja Kamaraj, the popular filmmaker-lyricist.

      Vijays Master: Kutti Story Lyrical Video Crosses 50 Million Views! | Kutti Story From Master Crosses 50 Million On YouTube
      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 23:28 [IST]
