Will Vijay Have Two Releases In 2020? Thalapathy 65 Trends On Social Media!

While Master, which will be Vijay's next movie to hit theatres, has already found a prominent slot in the list of most-awaited Tamil movies of 2020, quite a few reports have come up regarding Thalapathy 65 as well. A few updates have come up on social media that Thalapathy 65 will be produced by the popular production banner Sun Pictures. Ever since this update came up, social media has been busy discussing about the project.

As everyone knows, Master will be reaching theatres on April 09, 2020. According to a few tweets that have come up, Thalapathy 65's shoot will commence in April itself and the team is eyeing to release the movie in November 2020 as a Deepavali release. Well, if that happens, Vijay will have two releases in 2020. Fans are pretty much excited about the same but we have to wait for an official announcement regarding the project to get a clear picture. Previously, in 2017, Vijay had two releases. Bairavaa had hit theatres in January 2017 and later, Mersal had graced the screens during the Deepavali season.

Rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Thalapathy 65's director. Some of the social media audiences believe that AR Murugadoss might direct Thalapathy 65 and the movie might be a sequel to the blockbuster film Thuppaakki, which released in 2012. Earlier, there were rumours that popular director Vetrimaaran might team up with the actor for Thalapathy 65.

As far as Sun Pictures is concerned, the production banner had previously teamed up with Vijay for the film Sarkar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had hit theatres in November 2018. The banner is also producing Rajinikanth's next film with director Siva

Meanwhile, the shoot of Master is progressing and according to reports, the team is planning to complete the entire portions by February.