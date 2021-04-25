Ajith Kumar Cancels His 50th Birthday Celebrations: Here's Why

Ajith Kumar, the Thala of Tamil cinema has always preferred to stay away from the limelight. The Valimai actor, who is well known for his simplicity and grounded nature, does not believe in the star image. As per the reports, Thala Ajith has now requested his fans to cancel his 50th birthday celebrations.

Just like the previous year, Ajith has planned to cancel his birthday celebrations this year as well, as the country is currently fighting the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the actor has especially requested his fans and well-wishers to avoid celebrations both online and offline.

Even though Ajith Kumar's decision has disappointed the fans, they have decided to act per their idol's wish. According to the latest updates, the Thala Ajith fans have decided to cancel all the birthday celebrations they have planned both online and offline. If the reports are to be true, the fans might even refrain from trending Ajith Kumar on his 50th birthday, on all social media platforms.

Ajith Kumar, who completely stays away from social media, had communicated with his fans across the world through an official statement recently. In the statement, the actor had assured that a major update on his upcoming project Valimai will be revealed soon. The actor has also criticised his fans for using public platforms to request for Valimai update.

Coming to Valimai, the movie which marks Ajith's second collaboration with the young filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to hit the theatres for Independence Day 2021. The release of Valimai first look, which was supposed to happen on the actor's 50th birthday, is now postponed indefinitely owing to the corona second wave.

Huma Qureshi plays the female lead opposite Ajith in the H Vinoth directorial. Karthikeya Gummakonda appears as the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.