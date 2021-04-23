Valimai First Look Will Not Release On Thala Ajith's Birthday; Confirms Makers

The highly anticipated Valimai first look will not release on Thala Ajith's birthday, as expected earlier. In a recently released official statement, the makers of Valimai confirmed that the first look release has been postponed due to the corona second wave in the country. The update has left the Ajith fans deeply disappointed.

Read the official statement here:

"We had announced that we would be releasing the first look of our film "VALIMAI" on May 1, 2021 to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday.

At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of coronavirus would spread across India like Tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to the loss of family members and friends.

At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists' and Technicians of our film "VALIMAI" have decided to postpone the first look poster of our film to a later date.

Let us all join hands and pray for everyone's well-being and safety."

Coming to Valimai, Thala Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a daring police officer, in the H Vinoth directorial. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, that depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life. If the sources are to be believed, Valimai will depict the two different stages of Eeshwar Murthy's character.

Huma Qureshi, who had made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, is appearing as the female lead in Valimai. Karthikeya Gummakonda, the RX 100 fame actor will play the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.