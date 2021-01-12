Master Leak: Culprit Found, Team Files FIR Against The Person

The recent tweet of director Lokesh Kanagaraj indeed shocked many after he shared that his film Master's footage has been leaked online. Several celebrities from the film industry and fans came in support of the team and requested everyone to not share the leaked clips by trending hashtag #WeStandWithMaster.

Expressing extreme disappointment and requesting everyone to wait for the big release of Master, Lokesh had tweeted, "Dear all It's been a 1.5-year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

Well now, as per the latest report, Thalapathy Vijay's Master team had sent a copy of the film to a digital company overseas for release/promotional purposes. Reportedly, the employee of the company had stolen and leaked the copy of the film on the internet. Though the motive behind the same is not known, the team is said to have found the culprit with the help of the microblogging service Twitter. Reports suggest that the makers have now filed an FIR against the wrongdoer.

Lokesh's Master will have Thalapathy Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar as professor JD (John Durairaj). Starring Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The action entertainer backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, is releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on January 13, 2021.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles. Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

Also Read: Master Advance Booking: Crowd Ignores Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Scare

Also Read: Master World Wide Pre-Release Business: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Crosses 150-Crore Mark!