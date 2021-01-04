Master Trailer: Makers Of Vijay Starrer Might Skip The Release Due To THIS Reason?

Makers Of Master To Skip Trailer Release?

Well, as per the latest report, the Master team is gearing up to go the unconventional way, as we hear that the makers might skip the release of the trailer. Reportedly, the makers are of the opinion that skipping the usual process will enhance the thrill and excitement of the fans after a really long wait. In fact, the omission will also help the makers garner a huge crowd at the theatres during the release of Master. Notably, the teaser of Master was released on November 14, 2020 on the special occasion of Diwali.

100% Occupancy Permission Granted For Theatres

On a high note, by the order of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, the seating capacity of Cinemas/ Theatres/ Multiplexes will be increased from existing 50% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure. Well, the latest order is indeed going to benefit the massive release of Master. The order comes days after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for requesting to grant 100% occupancy at theatres.

Master: Cast And Crew

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Apart from Thalapathy, the action-thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan. The highly awaited film is slated to release on January 13 ahead of Pongal 2021.