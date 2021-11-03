MGR Magan Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Details Here

Post the super success of Udanpirappe, M Sasikumar is back with another film, this time a rural drama titled MGR Magan. Penned and directed by Ponram, the film will also be out as an OTT release. The rural entertainer will hit Disney+ Hotstar on November 4 on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Let us tell you that multiple Tamil films are releasing theatrically on Thursday including Annaatthe, Enemy and Vaa Deal. On the other hand, actor Suriya's Jai Bhim has already released on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting tremendous response from the audiences. Considering the same, MGR Magan will surely have a tough contest with the other Diwali releases, and one will have to wait and watch to see if it emerges as a successful film or not.

Well, the film's streaming time is yet to be made official by the makers and Disney+ Hotstar. However, rumours are rife that the Sasikumar-starrer will be made available by Thursday noon on the video streaming platform. Bankrolled by Siddharth Ravipati and Senthil Kumar under Screen Scene Media Entertainment, MGR Magan boasts of a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Mrinalini Ravi, Samuthirakani, Saranya Ponvannan, Nandita Swetha, Singampuli, Pala Karuppiah, Motta Rajendran and Ramachandran.

Though the film was expected to hit the marquee in 2020, the makers deferred the release due to the pandemic. Later on, it was announced that the film will release on April 23, which yet again was postponed owing to the new lockdown restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

MGR Magan's trailer was released on November 14.

The film marks Sasikumar's second release post the pandemic. He will next be seen in Kombu Vatcha Singamda, Rajavamsam, Pagaivanuku Arulvai and Naa Naa. Reportedly, his Kombu Vatcha Singamda will release on November 26.