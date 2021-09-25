    For Quick Alerts
      Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: Suriya Reacts To His Recently Released Film

      The wait to watch Suriya's recently released Tamil social satire, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) is finally over as it is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Overwhelmed with the love and support he received from the audience Suriya took to his social media to share a picture of him watching RARA, the first of the four films produced by D2 Entertainment that will be streaming on the video platform.

      Suriya

      Suriya wrote, "This Gem filled our hearts, hoping it will fill yours too!! I'm proud of the energy & effort our new team has put in!! RARA is out now on @PrimeVideoIN."

      This social satire film is directed by Arisil Moorthy and features an ensemble cast including Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

