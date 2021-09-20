    For Quick Alerts
      RARA: Suriya’s Film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’s Song ‘Kaasu’ Out! Watch

      With just a few days away from the release of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), Amazon Prime Video has released a new song from the film. The lyrical video, released by the streaming service, gives us a glimpse into the film. Titled Kaasu, the beautiful song has been sung by Bamba Bakya and the lyrics are penned by Ve. Madhankumar.

      RARA: Suriya's Film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum's Song 'Kaasu' Out! Watch

      The song has been composed by the debutant music director Krishh. The film stars Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan in prominent roles.

      Directed by Arisil Moorthy, produced by Surya under his banner, 2D Entertainment, RARA is all set to release on September 24, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 17:33 [IST]
      X