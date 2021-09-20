RARA: Suriya’s Film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’s Song ‘Kaasu’ Out! Watch

With
just
a
few
days
away
from
the
release
of
Raame
Aandalum
Raavane
Aandalum
(RARA),
Amazon
Prime
Video
has
released
a
new
song
from
the
film.
The
lyrical
video,
released
by
the
streaming
service,
gives
us
a
glimpse
into
the
film.
Titled
Kaasu,
the
beautiful
song
has
been
sung
by
Bamba
Bakya
and
the
lyrics
are
penned
by
Ve.
Madhankumar.
The
song
has
been
composed
by
the
debutant
music
director
Krishh.
The
film
stars
Ramya
Pandian,
Vani
Bhojan,
Mithun
Manickam
and
Vadivel
Murugan
in
prominent
roles.