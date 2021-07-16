Thalapathy Vijay Decides To Counter Madras High Court’s Statement; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay recently decided to counter Madras High Court's statement by re-appealing for the same. For the unversed, the Kollywood actor was fined Rs 1 lakh by the court for importing a luxury car. While delivering the judgement, the judge reportedly stated that Vijay evaded tax. Now, a report published in Times of India states that the Master actor's lawyer Kumaresan informed the media that they are going for the counter not to avoid fines or avoid paying the tax but for the offensive statements made by HC judge against the actor.

According to Live Law, Thalapathy Vijay had earlier filed a petition in High Court against the demand of entry tax on a car imported from the UK in 2012. Judge SM Subramaniam rejected the actor's plea and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The court ordered the actor to pay the fine into the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund within two weeks. Notably, while delivering the statement, the HC judge asked Vijay to be a hero in real life too.

Well, the judge's comments against the actor didn't go down well with his fans as they criticised the court's statement on social media and supported the star. Vijay has reportedly paid the custom duty in 2012 to register his vehicle.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vijay will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial venture, Beast. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and first look of the same is going viral on social media.