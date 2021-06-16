Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay & Daughter Divya Sasha Are Not On Twitter, Confirms Actor’s PRO

Of late, there have been rumours about Vijay's son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Sasha making their Twitter debut. Apparently, a few days back two accounts on the microblogging platform were created under their names. Several pictures of the duo were also circulated through the fake social media handles.

Though Thalapathy's legion of fans were highly elated with the star kids' debut on Twitter with many even following the accounts, now the actor's PRO has quashed the rumour calling the accounts fabricated ones. The latest statement issued by the PRO reads, "Thalapathy Vijay's children Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha are not on Twitter. Any accounts on Twitter in their names are fake ones." Well, with the statement going viral on social media, fans of Vijay are also sharing the news through their social media handles to spread the information.

Vijay's Throwback Video Goes Viral! Fans Applaud Thalapathy For This Reason!

Master Hindi TRP Rating: Vijay Starrer Makes It Big With Its World Television Premiere!

On a related note, Jason Sanjay, who is pursuing a career in filmmaking at a popular university in Canada, returned to Chennai amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though there were speculations recently that the star kid might make his acting debut with the Tamil remake of superhit Telugu film Uppena, nothing much was revealed post the buzz.

Talking about Vijay, the actor will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's action-entertainer #Thalapathy65 opposite Pooja Hegde. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film will also feature Yogi Babu in the lead role. Anirudh Ravichander, the Master music composer and Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa are also a part of the highly anticipated project. Though there is no official confirmation, Thalapathy will also be joining hands with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his next.