Master Hindi TRP Rating: Vijay Starrer Makes It Big With Its World Television Premiere!

Here's big news for Thalapathy fans! The Hindi version (dubbed) of Vijay's recently released film Master has bagged the second position on the weekly TRP (Television Rating Point) chart with its world television premiere.

Vijay The Master, which premiered on May 30 (Sunday) at 8 pm garnered around 67 lakh impressions. Interestingly, the star's 2015 film Puli which also telecast last week on Dhinchaak has made it to the 4th spot. As of now, Akshay Kumar's Laxmi is reigning the list with 87 lakh impressions. The 3rd and 5th position has been acquired by Dhamaal (42 lakh impression) and Tollywood film Yevadu (33 lakh) respectively. Well, fans are super excited with Vijay's massive feat that indeed proves that language is not a barrier for him and if cautiously made the actor might also nail a pan-India project like a boss.

On a related note, his 2017 film Bairavaa has made a big record with its recent telecast. Reportedly, the Thalapathy-starrer garnered 1.23 crore impressions despite multiple telecasts.

Coming back to Master, the film written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in theatres on January 13. The action-drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the deadly antagonist made it to the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 29. Also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan, Andrea Jeremiah and Nassar, the film turned out to be a massive success in both theatres and the OTT platform. With its terrific business worldwide, the film also provided a big push to the struggling Kollywood industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Made with a budget of Rs 135 crore, the film reportedly acquired a collection between Rs 250-300 crore.

Talking about Vijay's upcoming project, the star will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer tentatively titled #Thalapathy65 alongside south beauty Pooja Hegde.