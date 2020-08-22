Laabam Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's Double Role Will Leave You Intrigued!

The much-awaited Laabam trailer, is finally here. Vijay Sethupathi, the actor-producer revealed the official trailer of Laabam through his official social media pages, recently. The highly promising official trailer hints that the SP Jhananathan directorial will be a complete social thriller that will focus on the lives of the farmers from rural areas.

However, the factor that leaves us more intrigued about Laabam is the double role of its lead actor, Vijay Sethupathi. While one of the characters is introduced as a dedicated agriculturist who explains the market and Laabam (profit) in detail, the other character is just shown in glimpses. However, Vijay Sethupathi's versatility is quite evident even in the limited screentime of the second character.

Laabam trailer also introduces us to the characters played by the antagonist Jagapati Babu and Shruti Haasan. From the trailer, it is evident that Jagapati Babu is playing a ruthless industrialist, who exploits the farmers. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, seems to be playing a city-bred girl who comes to the village with a mission. Vijay Sethupathi's presence and the visuals are the biggest pluses of the trailer. However, the background score should have been a bit more subtle.

Laabam marks Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration with SP Jhananathan, the talented filmmaker who rose to fame with the Jayam Ravi starrer Peranmai. Shruti Haasan is appearing as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Pandirajan, and Sai Dhanshika, and so on appear in the other pivotal roles.

D Imman has composed the music for the movie. Ramji is the director of photography. N Ganesh Kumar and V Selvakumar have handled the editing and art direction, respectively. Laabam is jointly produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment Pvt.Ltd.

