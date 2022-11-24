Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Nivaashiyni Gets Emotional Talking About Asal Kolaar; Says She Missed Him Very Much

Nivaa is the latest contestant to get evicted from the show. While there could be various reasons for her eviction, the prominent reasons could be her language barrier, closeness with fellow contestant Asal Kolaar and her lack of impressive performance on the show.

Nivaashiyni was feeling depressed after Asal Kolaar's eviction. She was reportedly close with him and Queency. They were so involved with themselves and their behavior was not appreciated by the audience. Hence they evicted Asal.

Meanwhile, post her eviction, Nivaashyini has opened up about her relationship with Asal Kolaar and how it has affected her inside the Bigg Boss house.

The interview was hosted by Indiaglitz. The host questions about her proximity to Asal. Nivaa replied that she got connected with Queency instantly. After her, it was Asal with whom she shares a good friendship.

She said," I was curious to know about him, his music, family, and his work as the song that he sang was sensational. He was different in person as compared to the person in the video. That is how we began to talk. Since I was born and brought up in Singapore, our talks will generally be about cross-cultural similarities and differences."

She also said, "He has a very helpful attitude. He always gives us a shoulder to lean on whenever we are in trouble. He is a good friend to me and Queency. As soon as he left the house, I had an issue in the house. That is when I missed him a lot". Nivaa went emotional when she said these words.

She continued further to say, "Everyone in the house has a close confidante. But they are of the same gender. Since we are of the opposite gender, the limelight was thrown upon us".

"I was grown in Singapore, where we don't have gender barriers in friendship. I used to hug and hold the hands of my friends who are boys. In fact, I was born with two brothers and I know it. You might be curious to know that I was a tomboy earlier. Just when I stepped into the fashion world, I began to dress up like a girl".

Further in the interview, she was seen describing each contestant based on their characteristics and also her experiences in the show.