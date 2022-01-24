Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Come Together Again? Staying In The Same Hotel: Report

Kollywood star Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth left everyone with their announcement of separation on social media a few days ago. Well, they are considered as one of the ideal couples in the Indian film industry, however, their split shocked everyone. Ever since the couple announced their separation, several celebrities including family members have been sharing their thoughts on them.

Fans are also worried about their alliance in future. Dhanush's father Kasturi Raja had said in one of the interviews that the problem is between husband and wife and they are trying for a reconciliation. His statement gave some hope to Dhanush fans.

Amidst all, a report published in a leading portal suggests that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth could come together again and sort out their differences. A source close to the couple informed the portal that Dhanush is shooting for his upcoming film, Vaathi in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa is also prepping for the shoot of her next in Hyderabad. They are reportedly staying at the same Hotel Sitara near the Ramojirao Film City. The source further added that there is a chance of them meeting and sorting out their differences soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Notably, fans are very much keen to see them together again.

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divorce: Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Says It Is 'Heartbreaking', Watch Video

Kasturi Shankar Reacts To Netizens' Comments On Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Separation Announcement

Talking about the couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tied the knot in 2004. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial venture, Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo appearance. The film was released on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. It received rave reviews and Dhanush's performance in the Hindi film was loved by all.