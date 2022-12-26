Is Vijay’s Varisu Audio Launch Kutty Story A Copy of THIS Actor's Story? Netizens Troll Thalapathy

Rajinikanth fans are trolling the video of Thalapathy Vijya's speech at Varisu audio launch event saying that Superstar Rajinikanth has already said what Vijay said and Vijay copy pasted it beautifully in the grand event.

Speech kuda copy eh na Vijay bro https://t.co/hxSe6FNq7n — Nithish Kumar (@Nithish_mbcult) December 25, 2022

From the Heart To all The Lovely Hearts of Our #thalabathy @actorvijay Anna ❤️‍🔥



Here is My First Love Filled With So Many Truest Emotions & Happiness Hope I Reached Ur Ears & Connected Ur Heart 🤍🥹

Get Ur Earphones & Speakers

Let’s celebrate Anna ❤️🎧🥁https://t.co/QtNbAuSptB pic.twitter.com/f6LzpEJIEa — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 25, 2022

Ever since the announcement of the release of Varisu audio launch, fans have been curious about what is Vijay going to talk about and whether he will talk about Ajith's Thunivu since it is clashing with Varisu for Pongal 2023.

Copy cat Vijay .... pic.twitter.com/EPwpsZyZAK — 🇮🇳 Jailer murthy 👮 (@Dhakshi30746608) December 25, 2022

In this situation, Vijay told a kutty story in his style at the audio launch event last Saturday. Speaking then, he said, "In the 1990s, an actor was my competition. Later he became a serious competitor with me. The success of that actor kept me running.

Head nods hand moments anni as it is Powerstar ni copy kotti dhobbadu... Copycat Vijay sir 🤣

Mikhyam ga pk mark 🔥 https://t.co/Q1mhcstw40 pic.twitter.com/JTkGVEECPc — arvind (@Arvind_myself) December 26, 2022

I struggled to get more hits than that actor. We need a competitor like that'' as he spoke, fans started speculating that maybe he was talking about Ajith Kumar. But, "That competitor is Joseph Vijay. Compete with you'' he put an end to the speculations of the fans.

Actor Vijay's speech went viral on social media. In this situation, his fans are sharing the video saying that Rajinikanth has already said what Vijay said to compete with you.

Not only vijay even his fans trying to copy mahesh fanshttps://t.co/wq6D9X4WrP https://t.co/B7P900tQ1P — gulabi guttu (@united_TFI_fan) December 25, 2022

Actor Rajinikanth's speech at Chiyaan Vikram starrer Saamy movie success meet was mentioned by his fans. In that program, actor Rajinikanth said, "My film is my enemy, my film is my solution, I'm not a competitor for others, My films are my own competitors. My competition now is with Padayapa. We want to give a bigger hit than that film.''

On the other hand, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey said at the Oscar Awards ceremony, "They asked me the most important person in my life, who is my hero? And I replied, I don't know about that. I will tell you after 2 weeks. After two weeks the person came to me and again asked who is your hero. Then I said after 10 years. When I was 25 years old, the same person asked me, 'Are you a hero now?' I said no, my hero is 35 years old now. So my hero is always ten years away from me. I will not be like my hero. I cannot go there. But that thought is the driving force for me."

Cring from Vijay

What is this 😂😂

He copies everything from tollywood make its duplicate copy.#Vijay #Thalapathy #Varisu @actorvijay 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2s1yhsFoad — Sarda Just For Fun (@SardaFunman) December 26, 2022

They are posting that actor Vijay spoke based on this lines, which is again a copy.

Wherever it may be copied from. But Thalapathy Vijay's speech has given hope to many youngsters. As he always says, let's ignore negativity and spread positivity Nanba (Friends)!