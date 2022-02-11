    For Quick Alerts
      Kadaisi Vivasayi Twitter Review: Netizens Hail The Film’s Concept!

      Vijay Sethupathi's Kadaisi Vivasayi has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Positive reviews have been pouring in for the rural drama based on agriculture. Going by the reviews online, it is safe to say that the film has opened to a highly impressive response. Fans of Makkal Selvan have been sharing their feedback and reviews through their respective posts on Twitter. Netizens have also been hailing director M Manikandan for churning out the unique film.

      Kadaisi Vivasayi

      The concept, treatment and narration have served as the high points of Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film follows Maayandi, the last farmer of his village, whose life takes a turn for the worse when he is wrongly accused of killing peacocks and burying them in his plot. Nallandi plays the role of Maayandi, and his portrayal sure is convincing. The actor has been getting huge thumbs up for his incredible performance. Sethupathi makes a cameo appearance and as expected he has shined in the role.

      Here's what Twitterati have to say about Kadaisi Vivasayi

      Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca Philip play key roles in the film. Even though the rural drama was announced in 2016, it took a lot of time to finally materialize. The pandemic and subsequent lockdown too caused the film's prolonged delay. Backed by Allirajah Subaskaran under Tribal Arts Production, Kadaisi Vivasayi has songs composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography and editing departments were taken care of by Manikandan and B Ajithkumar respectively. Earlier Ilaiyaraaja had composed songs and background scores for the film, but those were reportedly removed as the director was dissatisfied with his work. The senior music director was later replaced by Santhosh Narayanan.

      The film marks Sethupathi's second collaboration with director Manikandan after Aandavan Kattalai, released in 2016.

      X