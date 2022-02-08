    For Quick Alerts
      Kadaisi Vivasayi Critics Review Out: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Gets Impressive Response!

      After a long hiatus, Vijay Sethupathi's Kadaisi Vivasayi will finally release in theatres on February 11, 2022. The comedy-drama written and directed by M Manikandan has already become the talk of the town, all thanks to its first reviews that are now going viral on social media. Apparently, a few film analysts happened to watch Kadaisi Vivasayi much before its theatrical release and have been sharing their thoughts about the film through their respective Twitter handles.

      Kadaisi Vivasayi

      Critics have been calling the film 'a feel good entertainer' with many appreciating its storyline and narration. Nallandi and Vijay Sethupathi's performances are also being highly praised. In conclusion, the film has received ratings between 3 and 4, which is quite impressive, and it might now persuade moviegoers to watch the entertainer when it releases.

      Take a look at the Tweets here!

      Well, with the tweets going viral on social media, looks like the audiences will have a good time watching the film which is high on emotions and drama, not to forget the significant message on farming that it gives. Also starring Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca, the film's highlight is seemingly the 85-year-old farmer Nallandi's appearance. Notably, earlier reports were rife that Rajinikanth was initially approached to play the role of the protagonist, but it didn't materialize after the superstar turned down the offer.

      Kadaisi Vivasayi marks Vijay Sethupathi's second collaboration with the director after Aandavan Kattalai, released in 2016.

      On a related note, earlier the film grabbed headlines after the songs and background scores composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja were replaced by Santhosh Narayanan's work. It was reported that the director was not happy with the veteran's composition for the film, which later prompted the latter to file a complaint with Music Composer's Association against Manikandan and the makers.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 10:46 [IST]
      X