Vijay Sethupathi On Attack At Bengaluru Airport, Says, ‘A Very Minor Issue Was Blown Out Of Proportion’

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was taken aback when a man tried to assault his aide at the Bengaluru International Airport on November 2. A six-second video of the person trying to kick the actor's assistant breaking the security chain had also gone viral on social media. The Super Deluxe star was reportedly in Bengaluru to pay his last respect to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, when the shocking incident took place.

Well talking about the incident during his recent interaction with The News Minute, Sethupathi revealed that the assaulter was inebriated and the issue was blown out of proportion because of the spectator who captured the event on his phone. He was quoted as saying, "A very minor issue was blown out of proportion because an onlooker shot the incident on his phone. You know how it is these days. Every phone carrier is a filmmaker."

Vijay Sethupathi's Aide Attacked At Bengaluru Airport, Watch Viral Video

Kamal Haasan's Vikram: Next Schedule To Start Rolling On THIS Date

Further stating that the assaulter was not a fan, the actor shared that he was intoxicated. "He was drunk. When people are not in their senses they behave like that. No, he was not a fan. He got into argument with us. The argument continued when we landed", said the actor

Notably, Vijay's security in public had worried his fans and followers who even expressed it when the 'attack' video went viral on social media. Well, quizzed about it, the star revealed that he doesn't travel with security guards. He added, "I only have my best friend with me when I travel. He has been my friend for 30 years. Now he's my manager also. I don't like to be surrounded by a group of people. I like to reach out, meet people, talk to them. I don't want to become an insulated star, cut off from reality because of one incident. If you show love to people they will love you back. Anyway, we took that man to the police station and it was all sorted out. Nothing major."

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty including Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.