Vijay Sethupathi’s Aide Attacked At Bengaluru Airport, Watch Viral Video

A 6-second video has left netizens agitated as it shows a man trying to assault Vijay Sethupathi's aide at the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL). In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sethupathi can be seen surrounded by his aides as he walks towards the airport.

Suddenly, a man rushes and tries to jump on them and the Super Deluxe actor trips over. Towards the end, his aides and other security personnel are seen catching hold of the unidentified person. Well, the video has indeed shocked many, who even expressed worry over Sethupathi's security in public. The incident took place on Tuesday (November 2) evening.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi's assistant had pushed the person to make way for the actor at the airport and in a rage, the person tried to kick him. Reportedly, no case has been registered against the assaulter.

Workwise, Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of his films like Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, #VJS46, Viduthalai, Vikram, Gandhi Talks and Mumbaikar. He was previously seen in Deepak Sundarrajan's horror drama Annabelle Sethupathi opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film released on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar and received a lukewarm response from the audiences.

On a related note, the actor is presently hosting the Tamil version of the MasterChef series. The culinary show MasterChef Tamil is being aired on Sun TV.